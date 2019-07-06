Swedish website teaching migrants how to have sex with native women visited mainly from abroad

The initiative, which in the long run is focused on mixed relationships and finding a dialogue between “melting pot” cultures, is nothing new to Europe. Belgium, for instance, issued guidelines back in 2016 teaching migrants the best possible ways of developing relationships with European women, given differences in their culture and life style.

According to statistical data provided by Inera, the company that runs Swedish social educational platform youmo.se, most visits to the website providing, among other things, anatomic facts and tips on sex and marriage, come from countries other than Sweden.

One of the tables posted on the website also suggest that the website’s traffic peaked between December 2017-January 2018.

Over 2018, most visits to the website came from IP addresses registered in Iran, while the next most common countries of visitors (apart from Sweden) were the USA, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Afghanistan, Germany, the UK, Iraq and Algeria.

It was reported last year that the Swedish government had earmarked 5 million crones (half a million euros) as an investment into the national Youth and Civil Affairs Authority, and hence the website, Youmo, dedicated to “health, sexuality and gender equality,” with the content available in Swedish, Arabic, Somalian and Dari, the Swedish Fria Tider newspaper reported.

