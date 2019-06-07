Swedish lesbian bishop says she prefers Muslims over right-wing Christians

Controversial Bishop of Stockholm Eva Brunne revealed that she not only has a distaste for right-wing Christians but claims to have more in common with Muslims.

The Church of Sweden bishop made her comments this week on the People and Faith programme broadcast on Sveriges Radio, stating that she believes that the subject of Christian values has been largely taken over by right-wing populists.

“We all have to think about which people we are and who we are living with. And in fact, we all have the same value. Although we do not speak the same language or pray to God in the same way or look the same, we have the same value, and we shall live in a country together and have the same rights,” she said, in comments reported by Nyheter Idag.

“I say that I sometimes have more in common with Muslims, those I meet, than with the right-wing Christians,” she said and went on to add that Christians have their own extremists, mentioning the Crusades and the witch burnings that took place hundreds of years ago.

more at breitbart.com

feature image courtesy Getty Images