Swimmer in Crete pulls shark into deep waters (video)

Beachgoers and swimmers at a beach in Crete were surprised at the sight of a small shark stranded in the shallow end of the sea at the coast of the Aptera Beach, between Chryssi Akti and Nea Chora in Chania Sunday morning.

As onlookers gather around the fish, one of the people drags the blue shark from its tail to guide into deeper waters and eventually it swims off.

Sharks are not an indigenous species in the Greek waters, but there have been sightings of even large whites on rare occasions.