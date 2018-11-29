Sylvester Stallone finally retiring Rocky? (photos-videos)

Sylvester Stallone might be tossing in the towel on Rocky Balboa: The actor, whose boxing hero has been looking tigers in the eye since the 1976 Rocky, suggests in an Instagram post that the recently released Creed II will mark his final involvement in the 42-year franchise.

“I just want to thank everyone around the whole wide World for taking the Rocky family into their hearts for over 40 years,” Stallone wrote in a post that accompanied a video of what seems to be a beach bonfire gathering of the Creed II cast and crew. “It’s been my Ultimate privilege to have been able to create and play this meaningful character. Though it breaks my heart, Sadly all things must pass… and end. I love you Kind and generous people, and The most wonderful thing of all is that ROCKY will never die because he lives on in you ….”

read more at deadline.com