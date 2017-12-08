Syntagma metro station closed due to safety measures for Erdogan

The metro station at Syntagma square in downtown Athens will remain on Friday as part of the security measures for the presence of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Athens.

Mr. Erdogan and his entourage are staying at a central hotel in Syntagma Square and following his arrival yesterday morning, passengers cannot get off at the station as trains passing through do not stop.

The station will open for use by commuters after police give the green light, which is expected to happen once the Turkish president departs from the hotel for the airport to Alexandroupolis and then Komotini, according to his scheduled programme.