Syria: Asma al-Assad at a military hospital for cancer treatment (photos)

Photos of her were published smiling and sitting next to other women in a military hospital

Syria’s first lady, Asma al-Assad, has been under treatment for first stage cancer.

A photo posted on Twitter by the Syrian Presidency portrays the 42-year-old wife of President Bashar al-Assad, smiling and sitting next to other women in a military hospital.

A few days ago, a statement issued by the presidency stated:

“Asma al-Assad begins the first cycle of malignant breast cancer treatment that was diagnosed at an early stage”.

Asma al-Assad was born and raised in London by Syrian parents and was working in an investment bank. She married Bashar al-Assad in 2000.