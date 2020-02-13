Syria recognises Armenian Genocide

The move comes at a time where the country is an open military conflict with Turkey

The Syrian Parliament has recognised the Armenian Genocide.

The People’s Council of Syria, the nation’s unicameral parliament, backed a resolution condemning as genocide the mass killings of Armenians by the Ottoman Turks during WWI.

The lawmakers have passed the motion unanimously, the state-run SANA news agency reports.

The overwhelmingly symbolic move comes in the wake of a serious escalation in northwestern Syria, where Turkish and Syrian troops have been trading fire in the rebel-held province of Idlib.

source sputniknews.com