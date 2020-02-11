Syrian army helicopter in flames over Idlib (video)

A Syrian Army helicopter has been shot down in the northwest of the country by Turkey-backed rebels, Turkish news agency Demiroren Haber Ajansi reported. The dramatic footage, whose authenticity cannot be verified, was posted online. It shows the aircraft engulfed in flames, but still continuing to fly before it nosedives. According to a Sputnik correspondent, the attack was conducted by a group allied with Al-Nusra front.

The incident comes a day after the Turkish government claimed that its observation post in Idlib came under fire from Syrian forces.