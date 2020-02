The helicopter was shot down by Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists, according to reports

Militants shot down a Syrian army helicopter in Aleppo province, according to the Anadolu news agency.

The helicopter was making a sortie when it was shot down over Al Atarib in the province of Aleppo.

According to reports, the helicopter was shot down by Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists.

source sputniknews.com