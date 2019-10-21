Syrian Kurds throw vegetables at departing US Forces (video)

Author: Thema Newsroom

Angry residents hurled potatoes at the vehicles, shouting “No America” and “America liar,” in English

Related Stories

Residents of a Kurdish-dominated Syrian city have pelted U.S. troops with potatoes as they drove through, apparently on their way out from Syria.

A video by the Kurdish news agency posted Monday shows a convoy of armored vehicles driving through Qamishli. Angry residents hurled potatoes at the vehicles, shouting “No America” and “America liar,” in English. One vehicle backed up over the sidewalk, trying to get away from the people.

Read more HERE

Tags With: