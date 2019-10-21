Syrian Kurds throw vegetables at departing US Forces (video)

Residents of a Kurdish-dominated Syrian city have pelted U.S. troops with potatoes as they drove through, apparently on their way out from Syria.

#Kurdish residents in the city of Qamishli block the path of the American forces withdrawing from northern #Syria and throw tomatoes at them following President Trump’s order for the #US soldiers to retreat from the region – ANHA pic.twitter.com/PB513uC8ft — Rudaw English (@RudawEnglish) October 21, 2019

A video by the Kurdish news agency posted Monday shows a convoy of armored vehicles driving through Qamishli. Angry residents hurled potatoes at the vehicles, shouting “No America” and “America liar,” in English. One vehicle backed up over the sidewalk, trying to get away from the people.

