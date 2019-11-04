Syrian Kurds want to join forces with Damascus if government army is restructured – SDC

We have to sit together and agree on how we are going to be integrated together

Kurdish fighters in northeastern Syria are ready to join forces with President Bashar Assad, but they want “restructuring” of the Syrian army” to happen first, Ilham Ehmed, the president of the Executive Committee of the Syrian Democratic Council said.

“We are prepared to join the forces with Assad but restructuring, changing the Syrian army. If we agree with the Syrian regime about how we are managing our areas, and then yes, we are ready to join the Syrian army,” Ehmed said, stressing that it “cannot happen in an hour,” as there should be discussions with Damascus first.

“What happened is the Defence Ministry released the statement where they are addressing us like criminals,” she added.

“So, the SDF said ‘no.’ We have to sit together and agree on how we are going to be integrated together, not like join as we are the fugitive,” Ehmed said.

The SDC is a political branch of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces operating mostly in northeastern Syria, where Turkey recently launched an anti-terrorist offensive.

Read more HERE