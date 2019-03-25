Syrian troops taunt ISIS fighters with techno-pop music

Defeated Islamic State fighters were blasted with booming techno music as their shattered final stronghold of Baghuz fell.

After a six-week siege, coalition forces stormed the final 700 square metres of the so-called caliphate, which four years ago ruled an area the size of England.

In a desperate last stand, hardened IS fighters thrust weapons into the hands of their wives and daughters, but they were helpless to protect territory reduced to a sea of rubble and twisted metal against a merciless bombardment.

On one of the few remaining buildings, members of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), who had been aided by special forces troops from the UK, US and France, ripped down the once-feared black flag of Isis and raised their own banner.

One SDF commander, Mustapha Bali, tweeted a photograph with the words: ‘Baghuz is free and the military victory against Daesh [IS] has been achieved.’

Victorious SDF fighters played Arabic techno music and danced arm-in-arm to taunt IS survivors.

Their brutal regime had imposed a total ban on music, punishable by flogging or even death.

