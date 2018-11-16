Syriza MPs attacked during the 17th November Polytechnic celebrations (video)

There are no reports of injured people

A delegation of SYRIZA MPs that went to lay a wreath in honour of the “17th November Polytechnic” celebration was attacked and pushed away by leftists.

Among those who were attacked were Education Minister Kostas Gavroglou, as well as Minister of Infrastructures Panos Skourletis, Nikos Filis, Deputy Defence Minister Panagiotis Rigas, Thodoris Dritsas and Nikos Toskas.

According to witnesses, the SYRIZA delegation arrived at the Polytechnic, but the leftists closed the entrance and did not let them enter the academic institution.

The members of SYRIZA insisted on getting in that was when the leftists pushed them back.