Ta-Ta Towels for boobs are a thing now & it’s a woman’s dream come true!

Women say hello to your new breast friend – the Ta-Ta Towel!

Invented by Erin Robertson, the towel finally solves the problem of under boob sweat. It’s kind of like a scarf that ends in two cups which lift and hold the breast up while keeping them dry at the same time. “Whether at the spa, gym or just lounging around the house, the Ta-Ta Towel will be your boobs’ new breast friend,” Robertson writes. Plus, it’s great for pregnant or breastfeeding moms too as the ultra-soft rayon liner is made for sensitive nipples and can absorb any breast milk that might leak out. Ta-Ta Towel to the rescue!

You can buy this life-saving towel through the Ta-Ta Towel website.