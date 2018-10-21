Taiwan train derails killing 17

At least 17 people were dead and 132 others injured after a train derailed on Taiwan’s east coast on Sunday afternoon (Oct 21), authorities said.

The train, Puyuma Express 6432, was travelling from Taitung and derailed near Yilan county near the coast, on a railway popular among tourists.

Authorities have not confirmed if any passengers remain trapped alive inside the train. An AFP reporter at the scene said that more bodies were being brought out of the wrecked carriages.

Read more at channelnewsasia.com