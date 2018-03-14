Take an interactive trip to Pericles-era Athens (PHOTOS)

Temples and statues which are not preserved today are also recreated

An interactive virtual-reality show of ancient Athens during the golden era of Pericles will premier on March 24 in the Greek capital.

The Interactive Tour of the Acropolis of Athens at the “Tholos” of the Cultural Centre of the Foundation of the Hellenic World is in 3D and all buildings and statues are shown in their natural colors, as they were when they were created.

With the use of new technologies, visitors will have the opportunity to admire the most architecturally complex Acropolis buildings, such as the Parthenon, the Erechtheion, the Temple of Aptera Nike, the Propylaea and the statues that decorated them.

Temples and statues which are not preserved today are also recreated.

Dozens of artists, 3D modelers and archaeologists have developed three-dimensional models for each of the buildings and statues.

Organizers promise an amazing experience where the spectator virtually walks among the glorious temples while at the same time learning about the history of the Acropolis.

The ultra-modern Cultural Centre and Museum lies on a former industrial zone on an axis between Athens and Piraeus, where the memory of Athens past meets the city’s modern identity.

Source: greekreporter