Taliban kill 4 donkeys for carrying food to government territory

According to reports in local media in Afghanistan, Taliban militants killed four donkeys who were carrying food from the Taliban area to the government-held territory in the Ghor province.

A provincial spokesperson for Ghor confirmed the incident took place in the district on Monday.

According to the reports, a woman returning home with her four donkeys loaded with rice, ghee, and flour was stopped by the Taliban militants, the food was seized and the donkeys were shot dead.

The US peace envoy and the Taliban leaders have been discussing a peace deal for the last 12 months as a result of which violence reduction and a ceasefire is expected.

The Taliban had earlier announced that their leaders have agreed to a 7-10 days brief ‘ceasefire’ after they sign a deal with the United States.

The Afghanistan government is insisting on a complete ‘ceasefire’ before they sign an agreement with the United States.