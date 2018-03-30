Tamara Ecclestone displays deep cleavage as she pouts for a selfie from sun-soaked Bahamas holiday (SEXY PHOTOS)

Tamara Ecclestone took a moment out of her busy life to pose for a hot selfie

Tamara Ecclestone took a moment out of her hectic life to relax – but did nothing to stop her legions of online followers from feeling immediately jealous.

The 33-year-old reality star – and daughter of Formula 1 billionaire Bernie Ecclestone – stripped down to a shocking pink bikini for a selfie moment.

With a pristine swimming pool lapping behind her, and dazzling sunshine beating down from above, the mum-of-one looked blissfully content as she relaxed on holiday in the Bahamas.

Giving fans a glimpse of her luxurious life, Tam shared an up close snap of herself – with a bit of a pout and plenty of cleavage on display.

“Favourite time or the day,” the dark haired beauty captioned the moment.

Fans were quick to flood her comments section with words of encouragement and approval, with one cheekily replying: “Favorite woman of the day.”

Another, perhaps even more cheekily, wrote: “You have a nice pair of sunglasses!”

While a further fan expressed envy that Tamara is already an honest woman – as she has been married to stockbroker Jay Rutland, 37.

“Stunning. Jay is a lucky guy,” the envious follower wrote.

It was unclear if Jay was on holiday with Tamara, however – although she did have four-year-old child Sophia with her.

