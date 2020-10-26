Tampon giant Tampax faces criticism over LGBT product

Where does biology fit into all this, one wonders

Tampon giant Tampax has received some backlash on social media to a pro-trans tweet celebrating “all people who bleed”.

The US firm, owned by Procter & Gamble, said: “Fact: Not all women have periods. Also a fact: Not all people with periods are women. Let’s celebrate the diversity of all people who bleed.”

It then added the hastags: #mythbusting #periodtruths #transisbeautiful.

Many criticised the message as an attempt to “erase” women and called for a boycott of the long-established brand, while others praised it as “inclusive”.

Among those stoking the flames online were controversial actor Laurence Fox, 42, who called it “anti-factual and anti woman, virtue vomit”.

“I’m genuinely interested to know who at Tampax thought it might be a good idea to gamble your entire client base (Biological Women) against this anti-factual and anti woman, virtue vomit,” the star of ITV’s detective series wrote.

While feminist Susan Dalgety added: “It’s a biological fact you need a uterus to menstruate, and that only females have one. Males do not.

“I have no idea why Proctor & Gamble thought it was a good marketing tactic to alienate their sole customer base in this way.”

Criticism of the tweet has been labelled “transphobic” and blamed largely on the work of TERFs – transexclusionary radical feminists.

But pro-women groups and some in the trans community itself have slammed the message.

Though those in favour of the Tampax stance pointed out those against the sentiment are themselves erasing non-binary people.

based on mirror.co.uk

