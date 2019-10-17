Tarzan actor’s son who killed mom tried to blame dad

Cameron Ely, 30, the son of Tarzan actor Ron Ely, was fatally shot by police who responded to the family’s Hope Ranch home Tuesday evening, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to PEOPLE.

In Tuesday’s 911 call, which was obtained by The Blast, the emergency dispatcher is heard saying that a “male reporting party” placed the call and claimed that the “father tried to attack the mother.”

The dispatcher went on to note that “someone defended someone” and then the male hung up the phone. When she called back, a man responded who sounded “out of breath, unintelligible, and crying.”

Responding officers found Valerie Ely, 62, dead at the scene and, after speaking to the 81-year-old Ron, located Cameron outside the home. A sheriff’s office spokesperson told PEOPLE that Cameron “posed a threat,” which prompted four deputies to fire “their service weapons at the suspect, fatally wounding him.”

Read more HERE