Deadline for tax and social security obligations extended by 4 months, Greek FinMin says

Staikouras said priority had been given to the public health system

Greek Finance Minister Christos Staikouras said the suspension of tax and social security obligations would be extended by 4 months if the coronavirus crisis continued.

In an interview to Skai TV about the economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and the measures the Greek government had implemented to mitigate the effects on the economy, Mr. Staikouras called on all citizens to adopt both an individual and a collective mind set.

Mr Staikouras added that the impact of the crisis on the economy would be more significant than the government had initially estimated.

“It will have a much deeper and more profound impact on the economy but they will be temporary,” the minister said.

He explained that Europe would revert from a growth of about +1 to a recession of -1, according to initial estimates.

“The results will be similar in Greece, the only difference being they will simply remain positive. We must act promptly and on a massive scale but to regress to past habits,” he said.

He added that priority has been given to the public health system, stressing that spending will exceed the budget.

also read

Fourth coronavirus death in Greece

TV presenter Fei Skorda tests positive for coronavirus