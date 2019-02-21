Tax Office informs Airbnb property owners to finalise revenue from short-term leases

The Tax Office has sent out a final notice to taxpayers managing short-term property leases via Airbnb, informing them that the deadline for the finalisation of declaring financial data in the “Short-Term Real Estate Registry” ends of February 28.

The Independent Authority for Public Revenue (IAPR) sent an e-mail informing the recipients-real estate owners that in the event they do not finalise the data they have already registered in the “Short-Term Real Estate Register” their current data appearing in the registry will be deemed final by tax authorities and they will incur the tax burden on 100% of the amount showing.