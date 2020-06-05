Taxi fares to and from airports of Athens, Thessaloniki and Kavala go down

Fixed taxi fares to and from the airports of Athens, Thessaloniki and Kavala to the corresponding city centers are now reduced, in line with broader cuts in public transport fares introduced on June 1, the Transport Ministry announced on Friday.

In Attica, taxi rides from or to the Athens International Airport (AIA) will now cost 35 euros (down from 38) in the hours between 05:00 and 00:00 and 49 euros (down from 54) in the hours between 00:00 and 05:00. The fares relate to a ride between the AIA and locations within the traffic restriction ring (“daktylios”) around the center of Athens.

Similarly, taxi rides to and from Thessaloniki International Airport now cost 18 euros (down from 20) in the hours between 05:00 and 00:00 and 26 euros (down from 28) in the hours between 00:00 and 05:00. The fares relate to departures or arrivals within the city center.

See Also:

Watch the Chief of the Hellenic National Defence General Staff parachuting! (video-photos)

Taxi journeys to and from the Kavala National Airport are reduced to 35 euros (down from 38) at all times of the day. Here too, the taxi fares relate to departures and arrivals at the city’s center.

These reductions are in effect from June 1 until October 31.

Source: amna