Teacher accused of having sex with 15-year-old former student after adopting him

A New Jersey teacher had her teaching license revoked after she was alleged to have had sex with a 15-year-old former pupil she had adopted as her son.

Rayna Culver’s teaching certificate was suspended following the state’s board of examiners meeting in September.

As the her legal case showed she was accused of having sex with a former pupil who she adopted back in 2016 – when the boy was 15.

The former teacher has been on leave from her post at a school in Trenton following her arrest in May 2017.

She is accused of repeatedly having sex with the boy who she and her husband adopted after he was kicked out by his family.