Teacher accused of sending sexy videos to teen student

Kelsie Koepke, a teacher at Paetow High School in Katy, Texas, is accused of sending inappropriate videos to a 15-year-old student via Snapchat under the screen name “Momma K.” In court documents, a Katy police officer said one of the videos clearly shows Koepke’s face. Koepke, 25, also used the pseudonym “Kelsie_koepke” on social media.

Koepke told investigators that she thought that she was sending the materials to a man she had met on a dating site, not the teenager.



When she realized she was sending the materials to a student, Koepke said she kept in contact with him on social media in order to “keep the peace.”

