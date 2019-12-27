Teacher has sex with 15-year-old student who recorded the encounter on his phone

A Florida English teacher had little choice but to admit she’d been having sex with a 15-year-old student after he showed cops cellphone video of one of the encounters, police told a local TV station.

The teacher, 27-year-old Desiree Cartin Rodriguez, allegedly began the twisted relationship in late August, by kissing the boy on two occasions during lunch hours and after school at the Doral Academy Preparatory School in Miami-Dade County, Local 10 News reported.

Rodriguez then allegedly began picking him up from his home in her car and performing oral sex on him, according to the report.

The teen recorded the teacher performing the sex act on him and later turned it over to police, the report said.

