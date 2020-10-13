Teacher reportedly stabs dog multiple times in shocking act of cruelty

In the second case of callous animal cruelty recently, a teacher was seen holding a dog in a headlock on the ground and stabbing it in the ribs, while another man was beating it with a rod over its head causing the animal to bleed profusely.

The heinous incident occurred on Tuesday morning in Nikaia, Attica, according to eyewitness accounts reported on SKAI TV.

Witnesses who noticed the incident informed police, who arrived on the scene and after searching located the man at his home. He was charged with animal cruelty.

According to his neighbours, the teacher had occasionally threatened animal-loving residents and has filed a lawsuit because they feed stray animals.

The dog has been transported to the Inter-Municipal Centre for the Care of Stray Animals in critical condition and is undergoing surgery, while the alleged perpetrator has been arrested.