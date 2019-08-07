Teacher to serve prison for having sex with female teen student

A former Jersey City charter school teacher who admitted having sex with an eighth-grade girl at what was then her Lyndhurst home must serve at least four years and three months in state prison before she’ll be eligible for parole.

Lauren Coyle-Mitchell, 36, was sentenced last Friday to a plea-bargained five years in state prison, 85% of which she must serve before being eligible for parole with lifetime supervision.

Coyle-Mitchell also must register as a Megan’s Law offender, can never hold a teaching or government job again and is permanently prohibited from any contact with the victim.

The state Board of Examiners, the state’s teacher licensing agency, revoked Coyle-Mitchell’s license to teach elementary school and students with disabilities in April, three months after she pleaded guilty to aggravated sexual assault (statutory rape) and child endangerment.

