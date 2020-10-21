Teacher who had a crush on a student arrested

She was charged with inappropriate sexual advances

A former teacher is facing possible felony charges after allegations that she had an “inappropriate emotional relationship” with a student, according to a police report.

The student’s parents called police after the mother said she figured out what was going on.

According to court documents, the relationship became physical between the teacher and her student.

Kristen O’Brien, 31, was arrested last Friday on a felony warrant on charges of lewd and lascivious battery sex act on a child between 12 and 16 years old.

According to a police report, O’Brien quit her job at United Brethren in Christ Academy in Holly Hill in September.

The small Christian school is where O’Brien taught the child.

The boy’s mother noticed a concerning conversation through text and Instagram and learned her child was talking to O’Brien.

source wftv.com

