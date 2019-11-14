Teacher who had sex with student in park, her home and classroom, sentenced to 1 year in prison (photos)

A court in Washington sentenced a 28-year-old teacher to one year in prison for having sex with a student.

Olivia Sondheim, who is married and had been having a full-time love affair with a 16-year-old and will be forced to serve a year in jail after the judge found her guilty.



According to what became known during the court hearings, the two had met five to 10 times while they were together, while it was disclosed that these sexual encounters would took place at Olivia Sondheim’s home in a park, even in the classroom.

In fact Sondheim had also been investigated for alleged sexual relations with a second student, allegations that could not be substantiated.