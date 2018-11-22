Teacher who slept with student burnt cigarettes on him

A teacher who admitted having a sexual relationship with a student, branded the boy with a cigarette and threatened self-harm when he went home, a court has heard.

Sonia Mackay faced Adelaide District Court today after pleading guilty to the persistent sexual exploitation of a 17-year-old boy.

In a victim impact statement read to the court, the boy said he was an “above-average student” who dreamed of becoming a dentist before he began receiving personal attention from his 43-year-old teacher.

