Team World vs. Team USA: NBA All Star weekend (video)

The 2019 all-star weekend kicked off with the Rising Stars challenge where Team USA took down Team World, 161-144.

Team World was headlined by players like Ben Simmons, Lauri Markkanen, DeAndre Ayton and of course, Luka Doncic and coach Dirk Nowitzki. Team USA trotted out future stars like Jayson Tatum, De’Aaron Fox and Donovan Mitchell, but the team as a whole was insanely deep with players like Kyle Kuzma, Marvin Bagley III and Jaren Jackson Jr.

Before the game tipped off fans got a glimpse of Nowitzki’s coaching style. Dirk chose to immediately attack the new darling of the NBA, and his very own teammate, Doncic.