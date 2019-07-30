Teaser of Martin Scorsese’s “The Irishman” with De Niro, Pacino and Pesci (video-photos)

The Netflix film to make its world premiere at the New York Film Festival on September 27

Netflix unveiled the trailer for Martin Scorsese’s highly anticipated film “The Irishman,” an epic look at organised crime throughout history. Based on the book “I Heard You Paint Houses,” the gangster drama follows the life of WWII veteran-turned-hitman Frank Sheeran (Robert De Niro) as he remembers his relationship to close friend and labor union leader Jimmy Hoffa (Al Pacino).

Hoffa’s mobster dealings are believed to have led to his mysterious disappearance in 1975. The notorious Teamster leader’s case remains unsolved, as he was declared dead in absentia in 1982.

It is the most expensive production in Netflix’s history, with the budget is expected to exceed $180 million

Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman will make its world premiere at the New York Film Festival on September 27.

The star-studded cast, which includes a number of frequent Scorsese collaborators, also includes Joe Pesci as Russell Bufalino, Harvey Keitel, Bobby Cannavale, Anna Paquin and Ray Romano.