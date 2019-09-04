Tech dominates top 100 brands (infographic)

The tech industry dominates the top 100 Forbes brands bringing in a total of $957 billion and making up a fifth of all brands on the Forbes list. The collective value of the 20 brands in the tech industry on the list, surpasses the GDP for all but four U.S. states: California, Texas, New York, and Florida. Given which companies are on the list it’s no surprise about how well the technology industry compared relative to the other industries. The top five companies on the list are all in the tech industry, including Apple, Google, Microsoft, Amazon, and Facebook.

The automotive sector comes in second with a total of 11 brands valued collectively at nearly $209 billion. Toyota and Mercedes-Benz are the only two car companies that make it into the top twenty most valuable brands, while the tech industry commands ten of the top twenty spots.

source statista