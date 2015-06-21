Teddy Christening cake “Vagina” complaint (photos)

Jun, 21 2015 Author: newsroom

Is it a vagina or just a seam?

Related

Sharon Green, a mother of three, complained to a Bolton cake shop that the marzipan teddy bears that they prepared for her daughter’s christening cakes were painted with ‘vaginas’. She demanded a 60-pound refund for the cake on Sunday because of the line on the teddy bears’ legs. On their part, the Occasion Cakes bakers refused to give her a refund, lashing back at her claims as a “bizarre and distasteful connection” about the mark that represents the seam on the toys.

When she had ordered the cake in January, the mother claims that there were no such marks on the display version. “This was not the cake I ordered – the display model definitely didn’t have this crease on it,” said Green. “It is completely inappropriate. The cake is supposed to be for a three-year-old girl. It is not just me who thought this, it was a talking point at the christening – everyone was commenting on it.”

CHRIST1

They did not eat the cake at the christening party, choosing to serve guests strawberry gateau and profiteroles instead. When she took it back to the shop an assistant gave her some flowers to preserve the cake’s modesty but would not offer a refund.

CHRIST2 CHRIST3 CHRIST4

The cake owners have been in business for thirty years and said that slight variations are to be expected on items from the displays due to the fact that they are handmade. The teddy creases are supposed to represent the seam where the bear is sewn together.

  • Jacqueline,Knowles

    Some people just have dirty minds……..it would never have crossed my mind that the seam was a vagina! Smutty schoolboy jokes come to mind!

  • KeepinItGorgeous

    I would have never thought of it as a lady part. Sure the teddy bear looked a little child made but it still looks better than what I would have made. Some people just take even the simplest things out of context.

  • m.vi.smith

    To be fair, if it was the seam…why didn’t it go all the way up the teddy bear?

  • JoJo Wats

    Why waste the cake. She could’ve just taken the monkeys off it .Common sense is becoming so extinct nowadays

  • Debbie Cousins

    She should have passed comment that she wasnt happy when collecting the cake from the shop.
    The shop are well within their rights to stand by their decision to not offer a refund

    I always make sure my customers are happy with theirs before they leave my premises, although I did have a “chancer” a few years ago, who, after driving the 35 miles home, rang me and said she wasnt happy with the cake, needless to say she didn’t have a leg to stand on!!!