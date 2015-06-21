Teddy Christening cake “Vagina” complaint (photos)

Sharon Green, a mother of three, complained to a Bolton cake shop that the marzipan teddy bears that they prepared for her daughter’s christening cakes were painted with ‘vaginas’. She demanded a 60-pound refund for the cake on Sunday because of the line on the teddy bears’ legs. On their part, the Occasion Cakes bakers refused to give her a refund, lashing back at her claims as a “bizarre and distasteful connection” about the mark that represents the seam on the toys.

When she had ordered the cake in January, the mother claims that there were no such marks on the display version. “This was not the cake I ordered – the display model definitely didn’t have this crease on it,” said Green. “It is completely inappropriate. The cake is supposed to be for a three-year-old girl. It is not just me who thought this, it was a talking point at the christening – everyone was commenting on it.”

They did not eat the cake at the christening party, choosing to serve guests strawberry gateau and profiteroles instead. When she took it back to the shop an assistant gave her some flowers to preserve the cake’s modesty but would not offer a refund.

The cake owners have been in business for thirty years and said that slight variations are to be expected on items from the displays due to the fact that they are handmade. The teddy creases are supposed to represent the seam where the bear is sewn together.