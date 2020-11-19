Teen born as a male becomes pregnant! It turns out she had female ovaries

A teen born with male genitalia and raised as a boy has become pregnant after finding out she has working ovaries, a uterus, cervix, and fallopian tubes.

Mikey Chanel, 18, was raised as a boy, but always felt ‘he’ was different from his male peers.

Tests done on Mikey as a foetus in his mother’s womb revealed him to be a girl, so his family and doctors were surprised when he was born with male genitalia.

“It was obvious to everyone that I was different right from the start,” said Mikey, who lives in Boston, US.

“At age five I’d be playing with my aunt’s purses and putting on my mum’s lipstick.

Mikey was diagnosed with Persistent M llerian duct syndrome (PMDS), a rare condition in which a person has male external genitals, with female reproductive organs internally.

source mirror.co.uk

feature image credit Mikey Chanel Twitter

also read

Hottie Lottie Moss says she is ‘pansexual’