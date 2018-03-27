Teen fails driving test in spectacular fashion by ramming car into building!

Buffalo police said the 17-year-old girl accidentally put the car into drive instead of reverse

A Minnesota teenager has failed her driving test in the most spectacular fashion, crashing her car into the testing centre.

According to Buffalo police, the 17-year-old girl accidentally put the car into drive instead of reverse before accelerating, causing it to jump the curb and ram into the building.

Images of the accident show the car in the side of the testing centre, surrounded by broken glass and bricks.

The girl and the building’s occupants were not harmed, but the 60-year-old female examiner was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Both the car and the testing centre were heavily damaged.

No charges will be filed against the girl.