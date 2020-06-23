Teen Russian millionaire influencer dies in bike crash in Bali

A stunning Russian Instagram model who scored her first million by the time she was 15 has been tragically killed in a motorcycle crash in Bali, the Daily Mail reports.

Anastasia Tropitsel, 18, died after suffering from major head injuries in an accident with her Kawasaki bike.

Anastasia’s boyfriend, Victor Maydanovich, 30, was riding on his own motorcycle alongside the Instagram model just before her fatal crash.

He reports that she was traveling at about 60 miles per hour when she lost control and ran into a fence, according to the Daily Mail.

Anastasia, who had over one million Instagram followers, began her career in the blogosphere when she was but 12 years old, and then worked her way up to superstardom by the time she was only 15. And yet sadly, the model would have only three more years to live before her penchant for motorcycle riding would cause it all to come crashing down.

During her short tenure as a social-media celebrity, Anastasia was wont to peddle the common currency of the influencer set: vision-board-friendly self-help aphorisms geared to give the illusion that success and personal initiative are inextricably linked.

source knewz.com