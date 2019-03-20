Teen sentenced for pushing friend off bridge (video)

She caused serious injury to her 16-year-old friend

US teen Taylor Smith has pleaded guilty to pushing her friend from an 18m-high bridge in Vancouver, Washington.

Smith, 19, pushed her friend Jordan Holgerson, 16, off the bridge into the Lewis River. Holgerson was left with five cracked ribs and a punctured lung.

Smith has now pleaded guilty to reckless endangerment, according to reports.

She has reached a plea deal and will likely not face any jail time.

She will be ordered to do community service and might serve home detention.

The case gained worldwide attention after footage of the moments before Holgerson was pushed went viral on social media.

The video shows the teen saying “stop” and “wait” multiple times before being pushed off the bridge.

“Just go, you promised you would do it. I’m going to push you,” Smith can be heard saying in the background.

