Teenage tourist claims she was gang-raped by 12 Israelis in Cyprus

A teenage tourist in Cyprus alleged she was gang-raped by a group of Israelis in Ayia Napa.

According to Cypriot Police, the 19-year-old girl said the perpetrators sexually assaulted her at the hotel she was staying at in Ayia Napa, a popular tourist destination.

The Cypriot authorities are conducting investigations and questioning suspects in an effort to detect and apprehend the alleged rapists.

The 19-year-old teenager will undergo a forensic examination.