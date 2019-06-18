‘Why Sex Work is Real Work”: Teen Vogue promotes prostitution

Teen Vogue, a magazine targeting a teenage audience, was accused of promoting prostitution to its young readers after publishing an article with the headline ‘Why Sex Work is Real Work’.

The article was subsequently tweeted out with the words, “Yes, sex work is real work!”

The op-ed signed by Dr. Tlaleng Mofokeng, argues that prostitution should be decriminalised across the globe. The view put forward is certainly one that can be debated, but the question of why such a theme would be included in a magazine catering to such a young audience remains highly questionable.

“This is just pure ignorance to the massive problem which is human trafficking,” commented Brittany DeVandry, a twitter user. “How many of these workers are forced into this line of “work” as you call it. Yet you think they want their “work” to be legal? When they are being forced into it? Really?!”

This is not the first time the online magazine has promoted such controversial material, as Teen Vogue had published a piece detailing how teenagers should practice anal sex, while last week the publication offered advice to minors on how to get an abortion without parental consent.