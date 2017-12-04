“Teen Vogue” writer says men deserve to suffer from false accusations!

“Now we are trying public shaming. Maybe this will work against men”!

“Teen Vogue” columnist and founder of the Unslut Project, Emily Lindin, shared her “unpopular opinion” that men who are falsely accused of sex crimes should suffer for the sake of “undoing the patriarchy.”

Lindin’s remarks come in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein scandal that has rattled Hollywood and other industries, as dozens of men have been accused of sexually harassment, assault, and rape.

“Here’s an unpopular opinion: I’m actually not at all concerned about innocent men losing their jobs over false sexual assault/harassment allegations,” said the strong and brave journalist, whose opinions were shared and “liked” by thousands of people on Twitter.

Lindin explained her rationale. She implied that anyone who defends the innocent is only doing so to “derail” the conversation about the rape culture in which sexual assault is permitted to occur as frequently as she believes it does.

“First, false allegations VERY rarely happen, so even bringing it up borders on a derailment tactic,” wrote Lindin. “It’s a microscopic risk in comparison to the issue at hand (worldwide, systemic oppression of half the population).”

“And more importantly: The benefit of all of us getting to finally tell the truth + the impact on victims FAR outweigh the loss of any one man’s reputation,” continued Lindin, who appears to believe that men falsely accused of sex crimes suffer nothing more than a loss to their reputation, and not the loss of their employment, or even freedom.

“Sorry. If some innocent men’s reputations have to take a hit in the process of undoing the patriarchy, that is a price I am absolutely willing to pay,” she wrote, adding that countless women have had their lives destroyed because of physical violence.

She asked: “Why was that acceptable, but now one man’s (potentially) unfair loss of a career opportunity is not?”

In July, a 25-year-old English woman named Jemma Beale was convicted for filing false rape claims against 15 men. Beale, who made her claims between 2010 and 2013, alleged that six men sexually assaulted her and that another nine raped her in four separate incidents. One of the men she falsely accused was imprisoned for seven years.

Beale was sentenced to ten years in jail.

“We have been TRYING to use the legal system and it does not work for us. Clearly,” concluded Lindin. “Now we are trying public shaming. Maybe this will work against men – they have used it against us so successfully, after all.”

What good is public shaming if every woman is given free rein to accuse any man of rape or sexual harassment? At that point, no one would even take accusers seriously—but that’s not a consideration Lindin has bothered to concern herself with.

That would require intelligence, after all.

