Teen who vows to cook & clean for future husband offends Twitter with “old-fashioned” views!

But Langley’s choices are modern, said some, because her choices suit her values

A 19-year-old Texan who plans to cook and clean for her future husband, was sent packing by Twitter for her anti-feminist and “old fashioned” views.

Brylea Langley of Tyler started a gender war with a June 10th tweet: “I was raised to take care of my husband make his plate every night, wash his work clothes for him, make sure he’s up for work the next morning, always have a clean house for him to come home to, etc. and that’s exactly wife I will be.”

When her tweet soured, Langley wrote, “My momma has been doin’ it for over 20 years now, that’s what I saw growing up and that’s what I believe is right.”

call me old fashioned, but i was raised to take care of my husband make his plate every night, wash his work clothes for him, make sure he’s up for work the next morning, always have a clean house for him to come home to, etc. and that’s exactly wife i will be — brylea kay (@_brylealangley) June 11, 2019

If this is truly how you feel, and you look the way you do, I don’t believe you’re actually still single. This GOTTA be for clout. — Clay (@ClayMcNeese) June 11, 2019

But Langley’s tweet was affirming for many stay-at-home wives, who said traditional gender roles make for a happy marriage.

Yes! It’s a great way to show your man RESPECT. It’s worked for me for 23 years so far. — Kellynn (@Danes_girl_90) June 11, 2019

I’m a stay at home mom and my husband doesn’t treat me like we’re in the 50’s. He knows he’s a grown ass man who can depend on himself if I do not cook or clean on some days. He doesn’t make demands. Ladies know your worth… — 𝐌𝐫𝐬♡𝐙𝐢𝐞𝐠𝐥𝐞𝐫 (@sadeziegler_) June 11, 2019

