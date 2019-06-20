Teen who vows to cook & clean for future husband offends Twitter with “old-fashioned” views!

But Langley’s choices are modern, said some, because her choices suit her values

A 19-year-old Texan who plans to cook and clean for her future husband, was sent packing by Twitter for her anti-feminist and “old fashioned” views.

Brylea Langley of Tyler started a gender war with a June 10th tweet: “I was raised to take care of my husband make his plate every night, wash his work clothes for him, make sure he’s up for work the next morning, always have a clean house for him to come home to, etc. and that’s exactly wife I will be.”

When her tweet soured, Langley wrote, “My momma has been doin’ it for over 20 years now, that’s what I saw growing up and that’s what I believe is right.”

But Langley’s tweet was affirming for many stay-at-home wives, who said traditional gender roles make for a happy marriage.

