Teenage girl in Larissa says she was sexually assaulted by a group of students

A 13-year-old high school student has told police she was sexually harassed by a group of students in a regional high school on the outskirts of the municipality of Larissa.

The case was brought to light by local news portal onlarissa.gr, which reported that part of the alleged sexual assault was recorded on students’ mobile phones.

The alleged victim informed the local police of the incident, while the Prosecutor was also made aware of the allegation.

Police officers are investigating the matter to ascertain whether the allegations can be confirmed. They are also examining if the video has been shared online.

The high school teachers are also conducting an internal investigation to find more information.