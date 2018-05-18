Teenage Greek footballer to play for Milan! (video)

Nikos Michelis, a 17-year-old footballer playing for the U-17 and 20 teams of Asteras Tripolis could be putting on his boots at San Siro soon, as he is reported to be close to signing a contract with Italian giants Milan. According to exclusive information by Greek site gazzetta.gr, the 1.89cm footballer who can play both in the midfield and defence, passed his physical exam last week and is expected to sign with the Rossoneri. The Greek club will receive 400,000 euros for the transfer as well as retaining a resale fee in the event the player is sold by Milan to another club.

Michelis was spotted by scouters during his participation in the Greek national team in a tournament in Italy.