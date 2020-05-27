Telegraph: How Greece moved early and decisively to keep Covid-19 out

The British outlet piece comes after a series of foreign new organisations have already lauded Greece’s handling of the crisis

The Greek government’s handling of the crisis has won the praise of many a foreign media outlet.

This time, the British Telegraph sings the praises of the country in a piece entitled “How Greece moved early and decisively to keep Covid-19 out”.

As the reports signed by Georgina Hayes points out, despite the country having “…all the trappings of a Covid-19 disaster waiting to happen” it defied all the ominous predictions and managed to come through the pandemic virtually unscathed.