Telescope detects 100 mysterious radio signals from three billion light-years away

The FAST team were studying a fast radio burst source known as FRB121102, first spotted in 2015

A 1,640ft telescope in China has detected 100 mysterious radio pulses from three billion light-years away.

The ‘fast radio bursts’ were detected by the Five-hundred-meter Aperture Spherical Radio Telescope – also known as FAST – and are currently being analyzed to discover how they were generated, according to Chinese publication Xinhua.

Fast radio bursts are bright pulses of radio emission mere milliseconds in duration, thought to originate from distant galaxies.

Theories for how they are generated range from highly magnetized neutron stars blasted by gas streams from a nearby supermassive black hole to signatures of technology developed by an advanced civilization.

