Telescope glimpses “most extreme planet ever seen” where surface is 3.200C

The planet is one & a half times the size of Jupiter & has one side permanently turned towards its burning hot blue star

A new space telescope has caught a glimpse of a planet which astronomers describe as one of the ‘most extreme’ in the known universe.

WASP-189b was surveyed by the CHEOPS space telescope – and astronomers believe its surface is a blistering 3,200 Celsius, hot enough to turn iron to gas.

The planet is 322 light years from Earth in the constellation LIbra.

The planet is one and a half times the size of Jupiter, the largest planet in our solar system – and has one side permanently turned towards its burning hot blue star.

That makes for infernally hot temperatures, but as lead author Monika Lendl observes, the planet WASP-189b is more extreme than others of its type.

Lendl says, “WASP-189b is especially interesting because it is a gas giant that orbits very close to its host star.

“It takes less than 3 days for it to circle its star, and it is 20 times closer to it than Earth is to the Sun.”

Read more: yahoo