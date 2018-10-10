Tempi tunnels to be closed for two days due to roadworks

The three tunnels are at Tempi Valley at the section Evangelismos-Leptokarya in both directions will be closed from 10 pm until 6 am today and tomorrow due to scheduled roadworks, according to a statement released by Aftokinitodromos Egeou S.A. The traffic police announced motorists will be diverted via the Tempi Valley to the Old National Motorway of Evangeismos-Leptokarya until the roadworks are completed.