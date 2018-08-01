Ten days after Mati fires and confusion on ID’d bodies continues

According to the latest (yesterday) briefing of the Greek Police’s Criminal Investigation Directorate, the number of identified bodies from the Attica fires stands at 76, while another 4 people who passed away after being hospitalised in Attica hospitals bring to total deaths to 80.

It is still unclear whether a female body recovered yesterday afternoon from the sea off the coast of Glyfada, which had burns on it was included in the total number on the victims’ list from the deadly fire in Mati.

The number of missing persons, according to the Hellenic Police, which is calculated on the basis of the submission of official statements by relatives, currently amounts to eight persons.

Meanwhile, 11 people are in intensive care units in critical condition. According to the latest update, there are six patients at Evangelismos hospital, two patients at the KAT, two at Thriassio and one patient at “C. Gennemats “.

Another 32 people suffering serious burns and lung and skin-related problems are also being treated at hospitals.